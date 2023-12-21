Indonesia's Bulog confirms purchase of more than 500,000 metric tons of rice

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency on Thursday confirmed that it had filed a tender earlier this month for more than 500,000 metric tons of rice as part of the rice import quota for 2023.

The purchases will be from Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar, Bulog chief Bayu Krisnamurthi told a press conference.

The biggest portion of purchase comes from Thailand, which is more than 300,000 metric tons, equivalent to 65% of the import.

Bayu said the rice will come gradually by January next year.

European traders put the prices for the rice from Thailand at about $665, from Myanmar at about $635, Vietnam about $660 and Pakistan $635 all on cost and freight free out terms.

"The market is surprised at the large volume from Thailand, but Thai export supplies look larger than thought," a European trader said.

Thailand's government said on Tuesday that Indonesia is seeking to buy 2 million metric tons of Thai rice next year, a volume that would fulfil the archipelago nation's planned import quota after drought impacted its 2023 production.

Indonesia is said to be seeking 1 million tons from the private sector and 1 million tons in a government-to-government deal, Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told a briefing.

Initially, Indonesia wanted 1 million by the end of this year, which was not possible, Chai added.

Bayu did not immediately confirm the numbers, saying the import from Thailand was still under discussion.

Bulog said last month the government would set next year's rice import quota at 2 million metric tons, down from this year's quota of 3.8 million tons.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Additional Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

