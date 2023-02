JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency (Bulog) aims to procure 2.4 million tonnes of rice in 2023, its chief executive Budi Waseso said on Thursday, adding that the agency would prioritise domestic procurement.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies)

