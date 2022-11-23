Indonesia's Bulog aims to import up to 500,000 T rice before year-end -chief

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog planned to import up to 500,000 tonnes of rice before the end of the year to improve reserves of the staple food, chief executive Budi Waseso told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

Bulog also planned to procure another 500,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers, he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

