Commodities

Indonesia's Bulog aims to import up to 500,000 T rice before year-end -chief

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

November 23, 2022 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog planned to import up to 500,000 tonnes of rice before the end of the year to improve reserves of the staple food, chief executive Budi Waseso told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

Bulog also planned to procure another 500,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers, he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.