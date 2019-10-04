Indonesia's Bukalapak gets investment from S.Korea's Shinhan, says valuation $2.5 bln

JAKARTA Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak on Friday said South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd 055550.KS joined its latest fundraising round that valued the startup at over $2.5 billion.

Bukalapak did not disclose the amount it will receive through Shinhan's investment banking unit Shinhan GIB, nor the size of the stake Shinhan would gain.

Other participants include Indonesian media conglomerate Emtek, which is a long-time backer, the e-commerce firm said in a statement.

Bukalapak, whose other backers include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd GIC.UL and China's Ant Financial ANTFIN.UL, raised $50 million in a previous fundraising round in January from South Korean firms led by Mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd 006800.KS and internet portal Naver Corp 035420.KS.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin & Ed Davies; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((f.potkin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.