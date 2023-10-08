News & Insights

Indonesia's Barito Renewables shares jump after $200 mln IPO

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

October 08, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy BREN.JK opened higher on its stock market debut on Monday, after raising 3.13 trillion rupiah ($200.58 million) in an initial public offering.

The stock opened at 975 rupiah, compared with its IPO price of 780 rupiah per share on the Indonesian stock exchange.

($1 = 15,605.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.