Indonesia's Barito Renewables shares jump after $200 mln IPO

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy BREN.JK opened higher on its stock market debut on Monday, after raising 3.13 trillion rupiah ($200.58 million) in an initial public offering.

The stock opened at 975 rupiah, compared with its IPO price of 780 rupiah per share on the Indonesian stock exchange.

($1 = 15,605.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.