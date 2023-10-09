Indonesia's Barito Renewables shares hit limit-up on $200 mln IPO debut

Offering was oversubscribed by 135.2 times - company

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy BREN.JK staged a strong market debut on Monday, surging 25% to hit its ceiling limit after raising 3.13 trillion rupiah ($200.58 million) in a domestic initial public offering (IPO).

The stock closed at 975 rupiah, versus its IPO price of 780 rupiah per share.

The 25% jump marks the upper ceiling permitted for a stock priced from 200 rupiah to 5,000 rupiah a share on a market debut on the Indonesian stock exchange.

Barito Renewables, a unit of power and industrial group Barito Pacific BRPT.JK, sold about 4 billion shares in the offering, which was oversubscribed by more than 135 times, the company said on Monday.

The IPO saw Barito Renewables join a string of buoyant listings this year from Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy.

IPO proceeds raised in Indonesia's IPO market in the first nine months of this year amounted to $3.24 billion, slightly lower than $3.77 billion the same period a year ago, according to LSEG data.

This compares with the global IPO market that saw IPO proceeds raised so far this year dropped 25.4% to $87.3 billion from the same period a year ago, LSEG data shows.

Barito Renewables is the second geothermal power company this year to debut on the stock exchange of Indonesia, which has been pushing to cut energy imports and reduce carbon emissions by tapping into its geothermal resources.

Barito Pacific ended 4.8% lower on Monday.

($1 = 15,605.0000 rupiah)

