Indonesia's banking industry revises up 2022 loan growth guidance to 10.33% - fin regulator

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's banking industry has revised the 2022 loan growth target up to 10.33%, according to the country's financial services authority (OJK).

Slamet Edy Purnomo, a deputy commissioner for banking supervision at OJK, said the revision is due to banks' ample liquidity to support loan growth.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

