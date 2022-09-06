Indonesia's banking industry revises up 2022 loan growth guidance to 10.33% - fin regulator

Indonesia's banking industry has revised the 2022 loan growth target up to 10.33%, according to the country's financial services authority (OJK).

Slamet Edy Purnomo, a deputy commissioner for banking supervision at OJK, said the revision is due to banks' ample liquidity to support loan growth.

