Indonesia's Bank Mandiri to issue up to 5 trln rupiah green bonds in June - statement

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-controlled lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk BMRI.JK will issue up to 5 trillion rupiah ($340.25 million) in green bonds in June, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proceeds will be channeled to environmentally-friendly business activities, Bank Mandiri said.

"The issuance is part of our commitment to help support Indonesia's target to reach net-zero emissions in 2060," the bank's president director Darmawan Junaidi said in the statement.

The bank will divide the planned bonds into three notes of 370 days, 3-year, and 5-year maturities with a coupon range of 5.5% to 6.95%, according to documents shared by the bank .

($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah)

