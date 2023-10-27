Indonesia's Aug palm oil exports down 55% y/y - palm oil assoc

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's August palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.07 million metric tons, down 55% from the same month last year, association GAPKI said in a statement on Friday.

Crude palm oil production dropped to 3.86 million tons in August from 4.36 million tons in July, but end-August domestic stock rose slightly to 3.24 million tons.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

