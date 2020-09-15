Indonesia's Aug exports, imports fall more than expected

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports suffered steeper drops than expected in August, with a trade surplus of $2.33 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Exports were down 8.36% on a yearly basis at $13.07 billion, versus an expected drop of 5.79% in a Reuters poll. The previous month, the annual export contraction had been 9.90%.

Imports plunged 24.19%, outstripping the poll's expectation for a fall of 20.58%, but at a slower pace than July's slump of 32.55%.

The poll had forecast an August surplus of $2.16 billion.

