Indonesia's April palm oil exports at 2.13 mln tonnes, down 2% y/y

June 14, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products, fell 1.93% annually to 2.13 million tonnes in April, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed on Thursday.

Crude palm and palm kernel oil production stood at 4.52 million tonnes in April and inventory at 3.63 million tonnes at the end of April.

