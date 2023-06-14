Indonesia's April palm oil exports at 2.13 mln tonnes, down 2% y/y

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products, fell 1.93% annually to 2.13 million tonnes in April, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed on Thursday.

Crude palm and palm kernel oil production stood at 4.52 million tonnes in April and inventory at 3.63 million tonnes at the end of April.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

