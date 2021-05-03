Indonesia's April inflation rises to 1.42%, highest in 3 mths

JAKARTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 1.42% in April, the highest in three months and roughly in line with expectations, but still below the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a rate of 1.46%, compared with 1.37% a month earlier. Bank Indonesia's target is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, decelerated to 1.18% in April, from 1.21% in March. The poll had predicted 1.22%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

