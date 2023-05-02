Indonesia's April annual inflation at 4.33%

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumer price index in April rose 4.33% annually, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday, slowing from 4.97% in March.

The annual inflation came slightly below the 4.39% predicted in a Reuters poll. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.33%, compared with a 0.37% forecast and a 0.18% increase a month earlier. The bureau is due to release core inflation figures later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.