News & Insights

Indonesia's April annual inflation at 4.33%

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 02, 2023 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumer price index in April rose 4.33% annually, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday, slowing from 4.97% in March.

The annual inflation came slightly below the 4.39% predicted in a Reuters poll. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.33%, compared with a 0.37% forecast and a 0.18% increase a month earlier. The bureau is due to release core inflation figures later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.