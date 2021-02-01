Indonesia's Antam targets 50,000-100,000 T nickel sulphate output a year by 2024

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia is aiming for its state miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) to produce 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per year when its high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant comes online in 2024, an official told parliament on Monday.

Indonesia is the world's top producer of nickel and is trying to develop a full nickel supply chain, starting from extraction, then processing into metals and chemicals used in batteries, to meet the demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Agus Tjahajana, head of Indonesia's EV battery project acceleration team, also said that production of precursors and cathodes used in batteries was also slated for 2024, with a production capacity of 120,000-240,000 tonnes per year.

"Nickel sulphate... precursors and cathodes... will be used primarily for the needs of domestic and export industries," Agung said.

The production of precursors and cathodes will be spearheaded by a joint venture between state energy company PT Pertamina and state mining company Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID).

EV companies are targeted to start production of vehicles next year, Agus added, without providing any details on the companies.

