Indonesia's Antam-Inalum's alumina smelter delayed to 2024

A joint venture between Indonesian state miners Aneka Tambang (Antam) ANTM.JK and Inalum expects a commercial operation delay until at least July 2024 for its $831.5 million alumina smelter, Dante Sinaga, president director of the JV told parliament on Monday

The delay was due to a dispute between contractors appointed to build the smelter, state firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PT PP) and China Aluminium International Engineering Corp Ltd (CHALIECO), over work items and contract value, PT PP CEO Novel Arsyad told the same hearing

Also prolonging the construction period was land procurement that contractors must do after the relocation of a red mud dam intended to store industrial waste from the smelter, Arsyad said

Borneo Alumina Indonesia, the Antam-Inalum JV, appointed PT PP and CHALIECO in January 2020 to build a smelter with output capacity of one million tonnes smelter grade alumina per year in Mempawah, in West Kalimantan province on Borneo island

It had targeted completion of construction by 2022.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has said he wants to stop exporting unprocessed bauxite later this year

