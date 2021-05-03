ANTM

Indonesia's Antam ferronickel says Q1 output at 6,300 TNi

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang's (Antam) ferronickel output stood at 6,300 tonnes nickel in ferronickel (TNi) in the first quarter of the year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Its ferronickel sales for January-March stood at 5,624 TNi while its nickel ore output was at 2.64 million wet metric tonnes.

Antam's nickel ore sales stood at 1.6 million wet metric tonnes in the first quarter, the company said.

