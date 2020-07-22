Indonesia's Antam ferronickel quarterly sales up nearly 14%

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia state miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) produced ferronickel containing 6,447 tonnes of nickel in the second quarter and sold ferronickel containing 6,867 tonnes of nickel, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ferronickel output dropped 0.6% compared to the same April-June period last year while sales rose nearly 14% annually, company data showed.

In the second quarter this year, Antam produced 745,000 wet tonnes of nickel ore, up 18% from the first quarter, but dropped from 2.56 million tonnes in the the second quarter 2019.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ANTM RESULTS/

