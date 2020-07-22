ANTM

Indonesia's Antam ferronickel quarterly sales up nearly 14%

Indonesia state miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) produced ferronickel containing 6,447 tonnes of nickel in the second quarter and sold ferronickel containing 6,867 tonnes of nickel, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ferronickel output dropped 0.6% compared to the same April-June period last year while sales rose nearly 14% annually, company data showed.

In the second quarter this year, Antam produced 745,000 wet tonnes of nickel ore, up 18% from the first quarter, but dropped from 2.56 million tonnes in the the second quarter 2019.

