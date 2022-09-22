Indonesia's Abadi LNG project may be delayed two years - regulator

Bernadette Christina Reuters
Indonesia's Abadi LNG project's onstreaming may be delayed two years from 2027, the industry regulator said on Thursday.

"We have to shift the onstreaming schedule...as based on today's information 2027 is no longer viable, so we'll shift the schedule say for two years," said SKK Migas senior official Benny Lubiantara.

