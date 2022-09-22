Indonesia's Abadi LNG project may be delayed two years - regulator

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Abadi LNG project's onstreaming may be delayed two years from 2027, the industry regulator said on Thursday.

"We have to shift the onstreaming schedule...as based on today's information 2027 is no longer viable, so we'll shift the schedule say for two years," said SKK Migas senior official Benny Lubiantara.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

