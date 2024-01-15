News & Insights

Indonesia's 2024 palm oil exports seen down 4% y/y -statement

January 15, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil exports are expected to reach about 29 million metric tons this year, down by roughly 4%, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Monday.

The country's palm oil output is expected to rise no more than 5% this year from 2023, GAPKI chairman Eddy Martono said, without giving an estimate of last year's production volumes.

