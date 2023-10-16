Indonesia's 2023 rice output seen down 2% y/y as harvests takes a hit

Adds details, quote

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2023 rice output is expected to drop by 2.05% to 30.90 million metric tons, as extreme dry weather driven by the El Nino weather pattern affects its harvests, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The prediction was based on output data as of August and an estimate for harvests in September to December, according to the bureau.

"Prolonged draught caused by El Nino have resulted in planting and harvesting failure," acting statistics bureau chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told a press conference.

The rice harvest area for 2023 was estimated at 10.2 million hectares (25204748.91 acres), lower than 10.45 million hectares a year ago.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy planned to import an additional 1.5 million metric tons of rice in 2023, on top of a 2.3 million tons import quota issued earlier this year to top up government rice reserve to cool down rising prices of the staple food.

Indonesia produced 31.54 million tons of rice in 2022.

