Indonesia's 2023 coal output at 775 mln metric tons - mining minister

January 15, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2023 coal output was at 775 million metric tons, up from 687 million tons a year earlier, the country's mining minister Arifin Tasrif told reportrs on Monday.

Around 518 million tons of Indonesia's coal were exported last year, he added. For 2024, Indonesia is targeting 710 million tons of coal output.

