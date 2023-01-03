Indonesia's 2022 unaudited budget deficit at 2.38% of GDP -finmin

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

January 03, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

Adds details

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a 464.3 trillion rupiah fiscal deficit in 2022, or 2.38% of gross domestic product, based on unaudited data, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday, much smaller than originally designed.

The government had initially targeted a budget deficit of 4.85% of GDP. Revenue collection, however, got a boost from higher commodity prices and the easing of COVID restrictions last year, prompting the government to revise down the deficit forecast several times.

The latest figure was below a forecast on Dec. 21, when President Joko Widodo said he expected a 2.49% deficit.

The resource-rich country recorded 2,626.4 trillion rupiah of revenue last year, up 30.6% from 2021 and about 16% bigger than the target, the minister told an online news conference.

The government spent 3,090.8 trillion rupiah, slightly below the planned amount and representing 11% growth from the previous year.

Southeast Asia's largest economy likely grew 5.2% last year, Sri Mulyani said. Economic growth in 2021 was 3.7% and the government is targetting a 5.3% GDP expansion this year.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.