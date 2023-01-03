Indonesia's 2022 unaudited budget deficit at 2.38% of GDP -finmin

January 03, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a 464.3 trillion rupiah fiscal deficit in 2022, or 2.38% of gross domestic product, based on unaudited data, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday, much smaller than originally designed.

Southeast Asia's largest economy likely grew 5.2% last year on a yearly basis, the minister told an online news conference.

