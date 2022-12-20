Indonesia's 2022 fiscal deficit seen at 2.49% of GDP-president

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's fiscal deficit for the whole of 2022 will likely be 2.49% of gross domestic product, much smaller than deficits in 2021 and 2020, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

The president also said with COVID-19 cases declining, Indonesia may lift all remaining pandemic-related mobility restrictions by year-end.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

