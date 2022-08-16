Indonesia's 2022 energy subsidies may rise, 2023 bill seen shrinking -finmin

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy subsidies and compensation may surpass the allocated budget of 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) this year amid rising demand for subsidised fuels, the finance minister told a news conference on Tuesday.

The government has proposed lowering energy subsidies and compensation for 2023 to 336.7 trillion rupiah, assuming global oil prices ease to around $90 a barrel next year, the rupiah trades "at a better level", and consumption of subsidised fuel and LPG can be better controlled, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia; editing by Jason Neely)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.