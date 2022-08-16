Indonesia's 2022 energy subsidies may rise, 2023 bill seen shrinking -finmin

Indonesia's energy subsidies and compensation may surpass the allocated budget of 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) this year amid rising demand for subsidised fuels, the finance minister told a news conference on Tuesday.

The government has proposed lowering energy subsidies and compensation for 2023 to 336.7 trillion rupiah, assuming global oil prices ease to around $90 a barrel next year, the rupiah trades "at a better level", and consumption of subsidised fuel and LPG can be better controlled, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

