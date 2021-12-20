Indonesia's 2022 coal output seen between 637 mln-664 mln T- official

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 coal output is estimated at between 637 million to 664 million tonnes based on production plans currently being finalised, said Sunindyo Suryo Herdadi, a director at the Energy and Mineral Resources ministry.

The figure compared to an output target of 625 million tonnes this year.

The domestic needs for coal next year was estimated at 190 million tonnes, Sunindyo said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

