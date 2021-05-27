Indonesia's 2021 oil and gas lifting seen lower than target- official data

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia 2021 oil and gas lifting, or ready-to-sell crude oil and gas, is estimated to be lower than initially targeted, official data presented in parliament by the country's oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, showed on Thursday.

Indonesia's oil lifting is estimated at 682,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, lower than the 705,000 bpd targeted, the data, presented by SKK Migas' chairman, Dwi Soetjipto, showed.

Gas lifting, meanwhile, is expected to come at 987,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED), lower than the 1.007 million MBOED officially targeted, the data showed.

