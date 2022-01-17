Indonesia's 2021 LNG exports at 149.1 cargoes - official

Indonesia exported 149.1 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2021, out of 204.2 produced, Arief Setiawan Handoko, a deputy at upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday.

Out of the total exports, 86.5 cargoes came from the Tangguh gas plant and 62.6 came from the Bontang gas plant, he said.

