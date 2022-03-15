Indonesia's $3.8 bln trade surplus in Feb beats expectations

By Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a $3.8 billion trade surplus in February, the highest in four months and breezing past analyst expectations, as rising commodity prices boosted exports and imports rose more slowly than anticipated, official data showed on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been enjoying an export boom riding on a cyclical upswing of commodity prices, allowing it to record a trade surplus every month since May 2020.

But February's surplus was more than twice as big as a forecast of $1.66 billion in a Reuters poll and comes after a $930 million surplus in January.

"Basically, the stronger surplus is driven by much lower than expected import growth," Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at UOB said, noting cooling import growth was a "telltale sign" of slower economic growth

Energy and food price inflation driven by higher commodity prices would slow the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tanuwidjaja.

On the flip side, stronger commodity prices underpinned by the war in Ukraine will keep exports high and help anchor the rupiah currency IDR=, ensuring the central bank can hold interest rates at record lows for the next few months, he said.

Bank Indonesia, which holds its policy meeting this week, is not expected to raise rates until the third quarter, a Reuters survey showed.

February imports were worth $16.64 billion, up 25.43% on a yearly basis but well below the 40.04% growth forecast in the poll. The statistics bureau noted a monthly drop in imports of steel, machinery and vaccines.

Exports rose 34.14% on a yearly basis to $20.46 billion, also slightly below the 37.32% forecast in the poll.

The biggest driver of growth was exports of mining products, with coal shipments up 75% on a yearly basis, while copper ore shipments jumped 320%.

Analysts had expected rising coal exports, after the government lifted a ban on shipments implemented at the start of 2022 due to low inventory levels at domestic power plants.

