Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com 9618.HK, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday.

When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.