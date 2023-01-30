Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 30, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Sophie Yu for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com 9618.HK, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday.

When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.