JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Tuesday reported full-year net revenues of 14.79 trillion rupiah ($941.44 million) in 2023, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

($1 = 15,710.0000 rupiah)

