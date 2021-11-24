Indonesian startup J&T raises $2.5 billion ahead of Hong Kong IPO-sources

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian courier startup J&T Express has raised $2.5 billion in a funding round at a valuation of $20 billion, ahead of its plan to list in Hong Kong as soon as first quarter next year, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

J&T's main backers Boyu Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China, and Chinese gaming and internet giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK were among investors in the latest fundraising, said two of the people.

The funding round also attracted new investors including SIG China, the Chinese investment arm of proprietary trading and broker-dealer firm Susquehanna International Group, said one of them.

The fundraising by J&T comes as it seeks to expand in China and Latin America, besides listing in Hong Kong.

J&T, Boyu, Hillhouse, Sequoia China and SIG China did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Tencent declined to comment.

The people declined to be named as the information is confidential.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, and Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Louise Heavens)

