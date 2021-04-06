Indonesian rupiah should strengthen on growth outlook, low inflation - c.bank deputy gov

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah exchange rate of 14,500 per dollar is "too cheap" and the currency should strengthen given the country's economic growth forecast, while inflation should remain low, a Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor said on Tuesday.

"It is our duty at BI to try stabilising the rupiah and steer it toward its fundamental value," deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said, adding that the rupiah weakness was a spillover effect of U.S. fiscal policies.

He said while BI keeps it policies loose to support growth, the central bank will prevent any sharp movements in inflation and rupiah exchange.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.