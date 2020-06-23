Indonesian ride-hailing, payments firm Gojek to announce layoffs-sources

By Fanny Potkin and Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, although the firm declined immediate comment.

Gojek is finalizing an investment round of more than $3 billion at a valuation of $10 billion, joined by Facebook FB.O and previous investors Tencent 0700.HK and Google GOOGL.O.

Widespread closures over the coronavirus pandemic have battered the ride-hailing industry, with firms cutting jobs globally.

Last week, southeast Asian ride-hailing peer Grab announced it would cut under 5% of its workforce as it looks to ride out the impact of the outbreak.

