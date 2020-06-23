FB

Indonesian ride-hailing, payments firm Gojek to announce layoffs-sources

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters.

Corrects paragraph 1 company name to Gojek, not Grab

June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters.

Gojek, is finalizing a more than $3 billion investment round at a $10 billion valuation, joined by Facebook FB.O as well as previous investors Tencent 0700.HK and Google GOOGL.O.

Gojek declined to comment.

