Indonesian ride-hailing, payments firm Gojek to announce layoffs-sources

Corrects paragraph 1 company name to Gojek, not Grab

June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters.

Gojek, is finalizing a more than $3 billion investment round at a $10 billion valuation, joined by Facebook FB.O as well as previous investors Tencent 0700.HK and Google GOOGL.O.

Gojek declined to comment.

