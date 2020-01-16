Indonesian president says a rapidly rising rupiah may upset exporters

Contributors
Maikel Jefriando Reuters
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Thursday exporters may be upset if the rupiah exchange rate strengthens too quickly against the dollar, as the currency trades near a two-year high.

Adds c.bank deputy gov comment

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Thursday exporters may be upset if the rupiah exchange rate strengthens too quickly against the dollar IDR=ID, as the currency trades near a two-year high.

"Our currency is strengthening, but be careful if the strengthening happens too rapidly," he said at a finance industry event in Jakarta. "Exporters may not be happy about a stronger rupiah because our competitiveness may decline."

The rupiah has rallied in recent weeks, up about 1.6% so far this month, leading the gains among emerging Asia currencies.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the event, Dody Budi Waluyo, deputy governor at Bank Indonesia (BI), said that a stronger rupiah will not automatically reduce competitiveness of Indonesian exports, especially when other currencies in the region have also strengthened against the dollar.

"Stronger rupiah would help reduce costs and it would also be more efficient for exporters who have debt in foreign exchange," he said.

Waluyo added the currency strength reflects improving global fundamentals and that the central bank isn't seeing a need to intervene in the market.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More