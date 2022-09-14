Indonesian parliament committee approves 2023 budget

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee and the government on Wednesday agreed on 2023 spending of 3,061.2 trillion rupiah ($205.31 billion), slightly higher compared to the proposed budget, the committee's chair Said Abdullah said.

The 2023 budget deficit target was agreed at 2.84% of the gross domestic product, Said told Reuters. The committee and the government also agreed on 2023 marcoeconomic assumption which include 5.3% of economic growth. A wider parliamentary vote is still needed, but the committee's endorsement is usually passed.

($1 = 14,910.0000 rupiah)

