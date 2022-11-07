Indonesian operator of online mall Blibli sees stock rise as much as 4.9% in debut

Add context

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk BELI.JK saw its stock rise as much as 4.9% in price on its Tuesday trade debut, after an initial public offering in which the operator of online mall Blibli targeted as much as 7.99 trillion rupiah ($509 million).

The firm offered as many as 17.77 billion shares or 15% of total capital in the share sale earlier this month at 450 rupiah a piece. The stock touched 472 rupiah in a debut that ran counter to a hammering of technology stocks worldwide, before retreating to 454 rupiah.

The company, backed by of one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, Djarum Group, plans to repay bank loans with around 30% of the share sale proceeds and use the remainder for working capital to develop its platform.

Global Digital Niaga's initial public offering followed the $1.1 billion share sale of Indonesia's biggest technology firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK earlier this year and $1.5 billion sale last year of rival PT Bukalapak.com Tbk BUKA.JK.

($1 = 15,675.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

