World Markets
BCAP

Indonesian MNC Group buys controlling stake in US brokerage Auerbach Grayson

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Financial firm PT MNC Kapital Indonesia has acquired a controlling stake in New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson & Company, previously owned by Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding, the Indonesian firm said in a statement on Monday.

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Financial firm PT MNC Kapital Indonesia BCAP.JK has acquired a controlling stake in New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson & Company, previously owned by Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding BTFH.CA, the Indonesian firm said in a statement on Monday.

MNC Kapital is part of a business group controlled by tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, an Indonesian politician and business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump.

An MNC Kapital unit has purchased a controlling stake in Auerbach Grayson, while David Grayson, the U.S. brokerage's co-founder, repurchased the remaining shares, MNC Kapital said, adding that the deal has been approved by the United States Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The deal would widen distribution network of services for MNC Kapital's businesses, with its unit MNC Sekuritas set to cover all of Auerbach Grayson's transactions in Indonesia,the company said.

Egyptian investment bank Beltone last year said it planned to sell a 60% stake in Auerbach Grayson.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Bernadette Baum )

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCAP OIH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    EU Lawmaker McAllister on Brexit, Financial Services

    "This agreement doesn't include any elements pertaining to equivalence frameworks for financial services," McAllister said in an interview with Maria Tadeo on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular