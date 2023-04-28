Indonesian miner Bukit Asam's Q1 coal output up 7%

Adds profit figure, outlook

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner Bukit Asam PTBA.JK produced 6.8 million tonnes of coal in the first three months of the year, up 7% year on year, the state-controlled company said on Friday.

Total sales volume was 8.8 million tonnes, up 26%, the statement said.

The company posted 1.2 trillion rupiah ($81.83 million) in net profit in the first quarter this year, down from a 2.3 trillion rupiah profit in the same period last year.

A global coal price correction had affected its earnings this year, the company said, despite increase in sales volume.

In 2023, Bukit Asam aims to produce and sell around 41 million tonnes of coal.

($1 = 14,665.0000 rupiah)

