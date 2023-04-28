Indonesian miner Bukit Asam's Q1 coal output up 7%

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner Bukit Asam PTBA.JK produced 6.8 million tonnes of coal in the first three months of the year, up 7% year on year, the state-controlled company said on Friday.

Total sales volume was 8.8 million tonnes, up 26%, the statement said.

($1 = 14,665.0000 rupiah)

