Indonesian markets cheer after Prabowo claims victory

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 14, 2024 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Rae Wee for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian markets got off to a strong start on Thursday after Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the country's presidential election.

Former special forces commander Prabowo clinched about 58% of votes, according to unofficial "quick counts" by four independent pollsters, more than double that of his nearest opponent, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

The country's stock market .JKSE rose 1.8% in market pre-opening, while the rupiah IDR= strengthened 0.13% to 15,570 per dollar.

