Indonesian household spending seen stable, investment to rise in Q4 - finmin

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 24, 2022 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian household spending will likely remain stable in the fourth quarter, while investment will probably rise, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

For the whole of 2022, gross domestic product is seen expanding within a range of 5% to 5.3%, Sri Mulyani said in a news conference. Indonesia's 2021 economic growth was 3.7%.

