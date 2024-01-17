News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Indonesian Crypto Exchanges Blame Dramatic Drop in Trading Volumes Partly on High Taxes

January 17, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Written by Shenna Peter for CoinDesk ->

  • In 2023, Indonesia's crypto exchanges saw transaction volume drop by 60% from the previous year.
  • Local exchanges blame the drop partly on income and VAT taxes, which apply to crypto in the country as they are treated as commodities.
  • Recasting crypto as securities may eliminate some of the tax burden and bring users back, local exchanges hope.

    • Indonesia, one of the world's fastest adopters of crypto, saw a dramatic 60% slump in transaction volume on exchanges in 2023 compared to the previous year – and the industry says high taxes may be one factor driving traders away.

    In Indonesia, crypto assets are treated as commodities and are subject to income tax as well as value-added tax (VAT). Leading crypto exchanges in Indonesia say that the sum of total taxes paid on each transaction can exceed trading fees charged by exchanges for transactions. The industry fears that the heavy burden of taxes and trading fees on traders could be discouraging them from buying crypto.

    For instance, crypto users bear an income tax of 0.1% and VAT of 0.11% of every crypto transaction, according to Oscar Darmawan, chief executive officer at crypto exchange INDODAX. Exchanges have to also pay a 0.04% fee to the newly established national crypto bourse, he added.

    “This places a significant financial burden on the domestic crypto industry,” Darmawan told CoinDesk Indonesia during an interview.

    A two-fold solution

    Some in the local crypto industry argue that treating crypto as securities instead of commodities would eliminate some tax burden on users.

    "Both stocks and crypto are tradable assets with profit potential … Thus, implementing the same tax regime for both these investment instruments would be more equitable and consistent,” Yudhono Rawis, CEO of exchange platform Tokocrypto told CoinDesk Indonesia.

    But that change up is already expected. Crypto oversight in Indonesia will in January 2025 transfer from the country’s commodities regulator to the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

    Reku, Tokocrypto and INDODAX, considered as top exchanges in Indonesia, all agree the VAT tax could be removed once oversight shifts to OJK and crypto is potentially classified as securities.

    Until then, it’s unclear how local exchanges will weather further drops in volume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
CoinDesk
CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology through its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.