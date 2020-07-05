Indonesian beauty startup Social Bella raises $58 mln funding round

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian beauty startup Social Bella, which operates beauty e-commerce platform Sociolla, said on Monday it had raised $58 million from its existing investors, including Singapore state-investor Temasek TEM.UL.

Social Bella has around 30 million users in Indonesia and also operates six physical stores in the country.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((f.potkin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.