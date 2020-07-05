Indonesian beauty startup Social Bella raises $58 mln funding round

Indonesian beauty startup Social Bella, which operates beauty e-commerce platform Sociolla, said on Monday it had raised $58 million from its existing investors, including Singapore state-investor Temasek [TEM.UL].

Social Bella has around 30 million users in Indonesia and also operates six physical stores in the country.

