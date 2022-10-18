Indonesian authorities preparing data in case of potential tin export ban -official

Indonesian authorities are preparing data and assessing current industry conditions in preparation for a potential tin export ban, a senior mining ministry official told an industry conference on Wednesday.

Ridwan Djamaludin said authorities were trying to measure how much time Indonesia would need to develop industries that could absorb its tin ingot production, in case the government decided to stop exports. President Joko Widodo has been including tin in one of the metals he wants to stop exporting to encourage downstream usage.

