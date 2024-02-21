Indonesian authorities announce 2 new suspects in illegal tin mining probe

Adds details, background in paragraphs 3 and 7-8

JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Attorney General's Office (AGO) on Wednesday announced two tin company executives were suspects in a probe into illegal tin mining, a senior official said.

The two suspects, executives at PT Refined Bangka Tin (RBT), allegedly facilitated a meeting with officials at state miner PT Timah to accommodate the purchase of ores from illegal mining, the official, Kuntadi, told reporters.

"Based on the results of our investigation, there are five companies that were involved in the illegal tin ore mining within the concession area of PT Timah," he said.

The AGO has previously named several suspects allegedly involved in fictitious transactions taking place between 2015 and 2022, which it said had caused losses to state revenue and environmental damage from illegal mining activities.

Among the suspects were a former chief executive and former finance director at Timah.

They allegedly approved a tin processing deal with fake companies who in turn mined ores illegally from Timah's own concession and sold them to Timah, according to the AGO.

The processing deal had cost Timah over 900 billion rupiah ($57.58 million) as well as 1.73 trillion rupiah for purchase of the illegally mined ores, the AGO added.

Beyond this, the AGO also estimated billions of dollars in environmental damage.

RBT did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment and could not be reached by phone.

Timah said it believes the efforts made by law enforcement officials are "aimed at improving mining governance and the tin commodity business," a company spokeperson said.

In the past, Indonesia's tin sector, centred mostly in Bangka island, was riddled with illegal mining but governance had improved in the past decade as the country require exports to go through an exchange. ($1 = 15,630.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty and Jonathan Oatis)

