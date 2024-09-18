Indonesian Air Force Places Order For Airbus H145 Helicopters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced that the Indonesian Air Force has placed an order for four Airbus H145 helicopters as part of training modernisation programme. The company will deliver the five-bladed H145s to PT Dirgantara Indonesia, who will manage the reassembly and completion of the mission equipment and other customisation work, for final delivery to the air force.

The H145 family is used to train military personnel by armed forces around the world, including the US Army, the UK Armed Forces and soon Germany.

