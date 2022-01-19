Indonesia yet to issue permits for tin exports via ICDX in 2022-bourse

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's second biggest producer of tin, has yet to issue any permits to export the metal in 2022 via ICDX, one of its commodity exchanges, an official from the bourse told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bambang Setioso of the Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) said Indonesian tin exports were handled by two bourses and confirmed ICDX had received export applications from smelters.

"The ICDX has completed 2021 (exports) well and nothing was withheld," he said in a text.

"As for 2022 export permits, none has been issued, although all smelters have applied."

Benchmark tin prices CMSN3 on the London Metal Exchange hit a record high of $42,400 a tonne on Wednesday, amid rumours of delays in export licence issuance by Indonesia.

Setioso did not explain what has held up the permit issuance.

There was no information available on exports via Indonesia's other commodity bourse, the Jakarta Futures Exchange.

Asked about the delay, Ridwan Djamaluddin, director general of minerals and coal at the energy ministry, told Reuters there was no problem with exports from the country's biggest tin miner PT Timah TINS.JK, which is state owned.

However, he said permits for private companies could be delayed "because they have not submitted RKAB (work plan and budget documents)".

Tin miners must submit RKAB to the energy ministry to get their exports approved.

PT Timah was not immediately available for comment.

Indonesia shipped 74,671.57 tonnes of tin to the global market last year.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

