Indonesia won't sell 2020 pre-funding bonds next month - finance ministry

JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government has no plans to raise cash to pre-fund the 2020 state budget in the remainder of this year, something it had done every December in the past four years, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Friday.

In each December since 2015, the government had tapped the offshore markets by issuing dollar-denominated bonds to manage cashflow for the first few weeks of the following year, when tax revenues were still trickling in.

This time, the finance ministry has already set aside 15 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion) to fund government operations in early 2020, its director general of budgeting Askolani said.

Although the government is struggling to control its budget deficit this year amid weak tax takes, it still manages 80 trillion rupiah of cash surplus carried over from 2018, Askolani said.

In December of 2018, the government raised a total of $3 billion from sales of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year U.S. dollar-denominated notes.

The finance ministry has this week cancelled the remaining two onshore rupiah bond auctions initially scheduled for Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, with no auctions planned for the rest of the year. ($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

